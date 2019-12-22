Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vectoran

Unique logo for shopping applications.

vectoran
vectoran
  • Save
Unique logo for shopping applications. label graphic sign template creative abstract business unusual design fashion logo alphabet symbol vector font company typography shop letter b
Download color palette

Negative logo space is a combination of letter B, speed and shopping basket.
If you need a logo for your business, contact fredydiery82@gmail.com

vectoran
vectoran

More by vectoran

View profile
    • Like