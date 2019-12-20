Goat Games - Brand Identity 🐐

Recently i've been developing the new logo design for Goat Games, a Casual / Skill Based game company that players can bet on 🎰⁣

James wanted to position his brand as playful and fun, without being childish - that's how this logo was born 🐐

