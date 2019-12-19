Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HandletterYean

Gailenia - A special monoline font for you

HandletterYean
HandletterYean
  • Save
Gailenia - A special monoline font for you beautiful design monoline script elegant typeface branding font family font
Download color palette

A special person deserves a special font that is why we present you, Gailenia. Make your design or any project of yours looks stunning and wonderful with all the features of this font like alternates, swashes, titlings, and stylistic alternates. This font looks amazing for packaging, business card, invitation, posters, labels, and any kind of design. Get this font now.

Download this font at:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/gailenia/ref/235567/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 19, 2019
HandletterYean
HandletterYean

More by HandletterYean

View profile
    • Like