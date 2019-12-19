Gailenia - A special monoline font for you

Trending designs to inspire you
A special person deserves a special font that is why we present you, Gailenia. Make your design or any project of yours looks stunning and wonderful with all the features of this font like alternates, swashes, titlings, and stylistic alternates. This font looks amazing for packaging, business card, invitation, posters, labels, and any kind of design. Get this font now.
Download this font at:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/gailenia/ref/235567/