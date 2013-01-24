Oli Lisher

Hello World slide for FOWD

Hello World slide for FOWD slide globe world fowd
Super excited about the prospect of my first speaking gig this May at Future of Web Design - London http://futureofwebdesign.com/london-2013/

Already started working on ideas for slides, I will be on the Rising Stars track, talking about my experiences working for startups like Coderwall and Pitchbox. Be great to see you there. :)

Posted on Jan 24, 2013
