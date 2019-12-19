Hollywood Smile - Brand Identity

Here's the logotype and brand identity i developed for Hollywood Smile, a teeth whitening company.

This one came out great and the golden color on dark background just emphasises that Hollywood Feel ⭐⁣

⁣

Swipe through, enjoy this branding and leave a comment with feedback if you feel like doing so 😌

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--