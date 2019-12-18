Workspace illustration 02

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is an illustration of my design for a company's resume website.
I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design, Animation
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:
Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76
More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook