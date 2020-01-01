Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dennis Pasyuk

Happy New Year!

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Happy New Year! monogram figma gradient new year simple concept minimal typogaphy lettering logotype logo 2020
Happy New Year! monogram figma gradient new year simple concept minimal typogaphy lettering logotype logo 2020
Download color palette
  1. Frame 5.png
  2. Frame 9.png

Happy New Year Dribbble! 🎊

Here's a shot to celebrate 2020. I'm excited for a new year, a fresh start. 2019 was great but this new year is going to be better! Looking forward to learn new things 💪 🎉

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Brand Designer 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like