Modern Life with Mark Twain - book cover design

Author Jim DeCorso was in need of a cover design for his new book. After an initial meeting and reading a few of the stories, I conceived and designed the cover for this perfect-bound book. Several design proofs were presented to Mr. DeCorso for review and approval. When the concept and design were approved, digital files were supplied to Amazon and Barnes & Noble for promotion, e-book, and on-demand print production.
https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Life-Mark-Twain-DeCorso/dp/1719219729
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/modern-life-with-mark-twain-jim-decorso/1128866273

