Brent Lowell

Water Company Branding

Water Company Branding
Brand Refresh: Team Hydration

At the beginning of my design career in the early 2010s, I helped design a logo for Team Hydration, a business started by a Florida State University student that helped supply fresh drinking water to college students. In 2019 I decided to challenge myself and rebrand the entire company.

Graphic Designer and Art Director
