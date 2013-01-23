Jeremy Swinnen

Yes, good design can help save lives!

I offered Nial my skills to help him make this application even better. I'm currently working together with him redesigning the whole app to give it a personality and make it fun to use.

Go to http://www.thediabeticjournal.com for more info.

Click here to back the project and help save lives: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nialg/the-diabetic-journal.

Each dollar counts. Thank you.

