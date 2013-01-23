Antoine Wette

George Gina & Lucy Bags App

Hey Guys this is my first iPhone APP. The Official George Gina & Lucy Bags app. GEORGE GINA & LUCY has huge fanbase, many fans own 100 or more bags, and have been collecting bags throughout many seasons. This APP is a tribute to real bag fans: now they can look up any GGL-bag ever made – a total of 18.065 variations. They can also build their own virtual "Kleiderschrank" (Wardrobe) and automatically search bags on eBay (if eBay APP is installed). Even if you are not a bag-person yourself, you will definitely love the way the APP works and performs with its intuitious yet stylish interface. But see for yourself and check it out. https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/george-gina-lucy-bags/id593512231

