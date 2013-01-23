Paulius Kairevicius

Statusque Logo Design / Mark

Yesterday me and my friend in Amsterdam after a long day in town came at his place and started to brainstorm how this unused "S" mark could be used. We strike out some very good ideas and I made this final logo design by that moment.

What do you think, guys?

Creating visual mathematics.
