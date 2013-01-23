Alex Cowles

Authority Typeface - v01

type font typeface lettering
Started on this - still needs LOTS of work, but really enjoying the A, G, H, J and a few other letters you can't see.

Need to look at the B, D, K etc - got to get the consistency better within these ones.

Happy with the way it's starting to come together though.

Posted on Jan 23, 2013
