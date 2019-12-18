Goat Games - Logo Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Recently i've been working on the new logo for Goat Games, a Casual / Skill Based game company that players can bet on.
The client wants to position his brand as playful and fun, without being childish - that's how this mark was born 🐐
Project still ongoing so happy to hear about your thoughts!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com