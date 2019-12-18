Wisecraft

Goat Games - Logo Design

Goat Games - Logo Design design negative space lettermark typography smart mark identity designer brand logotype designer ram glasses mascot logomark ibex grid design goat logo designer portfolio buck branding brand identity antler
Recently i've been working on the new logo for Goat Games, a Casual / Skill Based game company that players can bet on.

The client wants to position his brand as playful and fun, without being childish - that's how this mark was born 🐐

Project still ongoing so happy to hear about your thoughts!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
