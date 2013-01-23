New York Knicks

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Guys, this is it! The big apple marks the end of the series, all 30 wrapped up! What a journey! Thank you all for support, I hope you've enjoyed it! Thanks to all the likers, commenters, bucketeers and when-will-this-poster-come-out-ers, I'll do my best to make something concrete out of all this effort :)
By the way, I've found somewhere that only New York and Boston remained the original teams in the cities they initially represented, go figure! :)