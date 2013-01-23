Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

New York Knicks

New York Knicks logo stamp nba sports basketball ball fruit apple orange blue
Guys, this is it! The big apple marks the end of the series, all 30 wrapped up! What a journey! Thank you all for support, I hope you've enjoyed it! Thanks to all the likers, commenters, bucketeers and when-will-this-poster-come-out-ers, I'll do my best to make something concrete out of all this effort :)

By the way, I've found somewhere that only New York and Boston remained the original teams in the cities they initially represented, go figure! :)

Rebound of
Philadelphia 76ers
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
