Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers nba logo stamp sports basketball ball rim halo purple yellow
As you all know, the name Lakers comes from the Minneapolis time and has nothing to do with the LA at all, so for this one the halo will suffice.

Rebound of
Philadelphia 76ers
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
