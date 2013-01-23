Jun-Yi Lee

Change of address

Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee
  • Save
Change of address address card illustration black white
Download color palette

Because the couple was moving just two weeks after the birth, they wanted to include a "change of address" card in the birth announcement. I made it in the same style as the birth announcement card, but made sure it stood out as something separate.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
Jun-Yi Lee
Jun-Yi Lee

More by Jun-Yi Lee

View profile
    • Like