My very first birth announcement card design, for my good friend's very first child. She and her partner bought a black and white postcard by photographer Bruno Bourel, and they loved it so much that they wanted to use it for the front cover. The image is of a loving mother with her child, being greeted by the father. The whole card is black and white, so I used more playful hand drawn elements to decrease the intensity of the solid black in the design.