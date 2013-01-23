Denise Milenova

Zombie or Candy?

Zombie or Candy? character illustration monster
Doing a t-shirt/card project and wondering which version to use, or maybe both :+)
http://zomel4e.deviantart.com/art/Candy-amp-zombie-small-350064019?ga_submit_new=10%253A1358931401

Posted on Jan 23, 2013
