Kevin Twohy

'big board' data sketch

Kevin Twohy
Kevin Twohy
  • Save
'big board' data sketch analytics dashboard stats graph data
Download color palette

sketch for a 'big board' displaying realtime values for a select set of data points - designed to give an 'at a glance' sense of how the system is behaving over the course of a Day/Week/Month.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
Kevin Twohy
Kevin Twohy

More by Kevin Twohy

View profile
    • Like