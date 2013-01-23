Dmitry Dvornichenko

Another Oldie

Another Oldie oldie logo symbol picto icon pencil ruler app store logotype logos logotypes
Suddenly, one more oldie appears! :-)
One of the examples of a logo for the iPhone developer's blog.

Posted on Jan 23, 2013
