premadepixels.com

INSTA Vintage Photoshop Actions (ATN)#2

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com
  • Save
INSTA Vintage Photoshop Actions (ATN)#2 action set color effects cool actions cross-process effects fx instagram light-leak lightroom presets lomo old photo effects photo-fx photographer photography photography effects photos photoshop actions photoshop effect presets photoshop effects photoshop premium actions premium actions pro vintage actions professional photoshop actions retro photo effects sketch actions torn photo effects ultimate photoshop actions vintage vintage actions
Download color palette

Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/insta-vintage-photoshop-actions-atn2/3792126

The Ultimate INSTA VINTAGE PS ACTIONS are only ONE CLICK AWAY. You are presented with 3 PRO ACTIONS which produce stunning effects.
THE ACTIONS ARE FULLY LAYERED should you choose to tweak/edit the results you see. The best results are achieved at resolutions of 72-150, however they will work on any given resolution. Try it and be amazed!

premadepixels.com
premadepixels.com

More by premadepixels.com

View profile
    • Like