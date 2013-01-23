Simon Seeber

Sudoku Touch — UI Detail

Simon Seeber
Simon Seeber
  • Save
Sudoku Touch — UI Detail sudoku shiny things tile wood texture marble note selection ios
Download color palette

A detail of the game board showing number tiles and notes for our iPhone and iPad game Sudoku Touch.

https://itunes.apple.com/au/app/sudoku-touch+/id512397454?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
Simon Seeber
Simon Seeber

More by Simon Seeber

View profile
    • Like