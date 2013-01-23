yusuke OKADA

緋の旅団 (Aka-no-ryodan) - Logo

緋の旅団 (Aka-no-ryodan) - Logo logo band japanese
Logomark for 緋の旅団 (Aka-no-ryodan) (Japanese Traditional/Punk Rock band).

Posted on Jan 23, 2013
