yusuke OKADA

envy - T-shirt "immortal constant"

yusuke OKADA
yusuke OKADA
  • Save
envy - T-shirt "immortal constant" band tshirt collage
Download color palette

T-shirt print for envy (Japanese Post-Rock/Hardcore band).
http://www.sonzairecords.com/envy.html

View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2013
yusuke OKADA
yusuke OKADA

More by yusuke OKADA

View profile
    • Like