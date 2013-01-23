Winston Scully

Ephesians 3:14

Winston Scully
Winston Scully
  • Save
Ephesians 3:14 hand lettering graphic design lettering letters typography type micron sketch drawing banner god ephesians jesus hand drawn type slab serif
Download color palette

Piece I've been working on for a collab with one of my instagram buddies. Really excited to get this going!

Winston Scully
Winston Scully

More by Winston Scully

View profile
    • Like