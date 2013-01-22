Marion Green

Portrait Sketch - Samantha

Portrait Sketch - Samantha portrait sketch
A preliminary sketch I did with good 'ol paper and pencil. A portrait of my sister Samantha I plan to paint it in Photoshop!

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
