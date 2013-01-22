Daniel Wiseman

Top Coat WIP

Top Coat WIP peacoat button fabric texture realistic icon coat marble thread stitching
Work in progress of an illustration for one of our new WordPress build scripts. It's called top coat.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
