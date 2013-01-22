Jay Higginbotham

Goldenrod City

pokemon goldenrod video game hand type typography
Doing some hand type for a video game art show coming up. Not really sure how I am going to implement this at all yet. But I just started tonight. I was thinking "welcome to" signs for each pokemon city.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
