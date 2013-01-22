Calvin Chopp

Zoo City Mile

Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp
  • Save
Zoo City Mile shirt logo sports flames running race branding
Download color palette

"Nother quick in-between project. Working on a shirt logo for an upcoming 1 mile race in Kalmazoo, Michigan. This was an unused color option.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Calvin Chopp
Calvin Chopp

More by Calvin Chopp

View profile
    • Like