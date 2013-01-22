Updated loading module

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Felt like it needed something. Tried a few things, and ended up liking this the most. All the particle systems will be dynamically generated, and as it spins the color of the glowing head and "bubbles" will evolve.
Again, check it out at 2x to see all the details.