Super Bowl Countdown

Working on a live streaming page for Super Bowl 47 next week. Leading up to the live stream event, the page will have a countdown clock and an interactive playoffs bracket as well as some AP stories. Once the clock hits 0, the content will switch out to a live streaming player.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
