bridget hapner

Hoosier Pass

bridget hapner
bridget hapner
  • Save
Hoosier Pass icon typography illustration univers caslon
Download color palette

Icon design for an infographic about a cross-country bike ride - 1 of 6 icons representing stops along the way

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
bridget hapner
bridget hapner

More by bridget hapner

View profile
    • Like