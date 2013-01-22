Julie Baese

Jam Labels

Julie Baese
Julie Baese
  • Save
Jam Labels labels logo
Download color palette

I had way too much fun putting together these custom jam labels.

7ae856ec8ac369f23c67b9d18d611c3d
Rebound of
Vintage Love - Menu
By Julie Baese
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Julie Baese
Julie Baese

More by Julie Baese

View profile
    • Like