Danielle Evans

Slow And Steady (ver 2)

Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
  • Save
Slow And Steady (ver 2) illustration lettering hand lettering typography drawing slow steady slow and steady clean
Download color palette

I came to a fork in the process of this piece and couldn't decide which was the best fit, so I played out both options. This is the most refined and certainly more feminine of the two. Which works best? Thoughts?

A9e7e56d040b725f5384ac3710c47b8d
Rebound of
Slow And Steady (progress 1)
By Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Danielle Evans

View profile
    • Like