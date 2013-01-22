Patrick King

Valentine's Day mailing

Valentine's Day
Mailing for my outfit TypographyShop. http://bit.ly/cdKS14 As I've got several items on there with the word "Love" in them, or with a love theme, I figured I'd better run a Valentine's Day sale.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
