Cameron Walker

CONNECT Badge Concepts

Cameron Walker
Cameron Walker
  • Save
CONNECT Badge Concepts badge connect mountains trees water logo
Download color palette

Gotta love the last minute projects... Client needed a logo/badge created for their annual user conference in Lake Tahoe that's happening at the end of Feb. These were the initial 3 concepts.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Cameron Walker
Cameron Walker

More by Cameron Walker

View profile
    • Like