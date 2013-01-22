Fabiano Coelho

Thank you!

Fabiano Coelho
Fabiano Coelho
  • Save
Thank you! illustration graphic design debut
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble fellas! I'd like to thank Ian Glaubinger for the invite, I'm very happy to be here. Thank you so much!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Fabiano Coelho
Fabiano Coelho

More by Fabiano Coelho

View profile
    • Like