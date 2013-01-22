Raphael Lopes

An icon for a painting app

Raphael Lopes
Raphael Lopes
  • Save
An icon for a painting app painting os x mac icon app illustration colors easel
Download color palette

An OS X icon for a painting app.
Ufortunately I can not reveal the name of the app, but hopefully soon it will be launched.

All sizes: http://d.pr/i/OZR6

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Raphael Lopes
Raphael Lopes

More by Raphael Lopes

View profile
    • Like