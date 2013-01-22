Darren Lee

Landing page

Darren Lee
Darren Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page html css psd landing form ipad splash sign up
Download color palette

Landing page concept that places emphasis on the Sign up form.

30 still
Rebound of
Animated Form UI
By Darren Lee
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Darren Lee
Darren Lee
I eliminate the non-essential and make the complex simple.
Hire Me

More by Darren Lee

View profile
    • Like