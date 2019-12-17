Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UX

Recipe App

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Recipe App favorite menu shopping search planner meal cooking food recipe product purrweb mobile app design ux ui figma
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Cooking shouldn’t be boring and stressful. We did want to bring inspirational vibes to meal prep and designed an app that helps to find the coolest recipes and buy all the ingredients needed.

🍡 Meals are usually colorful. Vibrant green, lots of red and yellow — even an ordinary salad has them all. To prevent the app from becoming a mess and boost readability, we followed a ‘no-UI’ approach.

☕️ Great products start with a good understanding of users. To start collecting data about user preferences, we’ve decided to add a simple poll to the app interface.

Press L if you like this design and say

Strictly following recipes or mixing all the ingredients at hand? What works best for you?

Created by Ilya Sablin

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
