Cheryl Graham
Karen Russell 2 vector portrait author illustrator
Less sketchy/cartoony than the first. This is based more on a photographic reference, whereas the first was based on sketches I made. This definitely looks more like her. I'll keep investigating the sketch style and try to get a better balance of looseness and likeness.

Rebound of
Karen Russell
By Cheryl Graham
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
