Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pamela Tuazon

Ridin' Round | Paris

Pamela Tuazon
Pamela Tuazon
  • Save
Ridin' Round | Paris french parisian architecture skyline vintage red carpet clouds montmartre sacre coeur louvre lamps trees notre dame paris buildings arc de triomphe eiffel tower red car fiat france paris
Download color palette

Ridin' Round No. 3 | Paris

Ahh, the city of love. While I loved this city and all its landmarks, my favorite part of my trip to Paris (not included) was visiting the Monet Gardens. If you ever have the chance to go to Paris, go see the Monet Gardens, it's like heaven on earth!

In this edition of Ridin' Round, we take our red Fiat (parked outside the Merci store) past the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre, Sacre Coeur, and the Arc de Triomphe. Grab your baguette and hop on board! Allons-y!

Pamela Tuazon
Pamela Tuazon

More by Pamela Tuazon

View profile
    • Like