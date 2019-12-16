Ridin' Round | Paris

Ridin' Round No. 3 | Paris

Ahh, the city of love. While I loved this city and all its landmarks, my favorite part of my trip to Paris (not included) was visiting the Monet Gardens. If you ever have the chance to go to Paris, go see the Monet Gardens, it's like heaven on earth!

In this edition of Ridin' Round, we take our red Fiat (parked outside the Merci store) past the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre, Sacre Coeur, and the Arc de Triomphe. Grab your baguette and hop on board! Allons-y!