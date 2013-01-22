Kyle Struve

Longmont Baseball League

Longmont Baseball League baseball emblem mountain banner colorado home plate logo
Logo for a baseball league. They wanted the Colorado state flag worked into the logo, so I incorporated it at the bottom of the home plate shape.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
