Tastebuds 2013 Nav Item Tags

This is the second option for indicating items in inbox or new notifications. Tastebuds masterminds weren't too keen on Dribbble-style dot indicator, so might have to dumb it down a bit.

Rebound of
Tastebuds 2013 Nav Bar
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
