James Olstein

Wave Goodbye Animation

James Olstein
James Olstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Wave Goodbye Animation illiustration animation bears
Download color palette

I made this while waiting on the plumber to fix my toilet today. For the full effect sync it up to this song at the 15 second mark...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FSTSlyB9sQ

I used this as a reference
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EI1IWOLl5YU

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
James Olstein
James Olstein
Editorial Illustrator Paid work inquiries only.
Hire Me

More by James Olstein

View profile
    • Like