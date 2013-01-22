Justin Pervorse

Volan Studio

Justin Pervorse
Justin Pervorse
  • Save
Volan Studio volan studio brand logo identity mark illustration cool dudes
Download color palette

Logo design I made for my buddy @Lucas Smith last year. Go check out his work and ask him for delicious recipes.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Justin Pervorse
Justin Pervorse

More by Justin Pervorse

View profile
    • Like