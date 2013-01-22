Lana Bragin

the crisis has passed!

Lana Bragin
Lana Bragin
  • Save
the crisis has passed! vector hypermanifest illustration crisis minimalistic earth
Download color palette

My contribution to the topic "the crisis has passed!"
for the Hyper Kollektiv:
http://hypermanifest.org/manifest/1

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Lana Bragin
Lana Bragin

More by Lana Bragin

View profile
    • Like