Ed Harrison

Photo Focus

Ed Harrison
Ed Harrison
  • Save
Photo Focus camera icon pictogram logo graphic design design focus photo
Download color palette

Cover image for 'Photo Focus', an online experiment that I created which combines photography and digital interaction, Check it out at http://lab.edharrisondesign.com/photo-focus

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Ed Harrison
Ed Harrison

More by Ed Harrison

View profile
    • Like