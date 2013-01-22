Lana Bragin

spiral

spiral spiral hand illustration instruction directions instructions cut out how to
How to cut out a spiral.
An excerpt from my Christmas cards:
http://www.ulani.de/ho-ho-ho-2012

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
